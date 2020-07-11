salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,828,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 31,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,257 shares of company stock valued at $104,008,914. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cfra increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.