Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on September 18th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by an average of 266.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of -146.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

NYSE:R opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

