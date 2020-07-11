Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Compass Group (LON:CPG) to Underperform

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,250 ($15.38). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oddo Securities dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($14.28) to GBX 990 ($12.18) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,340 ($16.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.95) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,291.94 ($15.90).

CPG opened at GBX 1,115 ($13.72) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8914.6079437 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

