Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

