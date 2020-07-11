Rockland Trust Co. Has $212,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of HON opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

