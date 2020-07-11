RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Get RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH alerts:

About RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.