RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

RMM opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

About RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

