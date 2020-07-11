RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $20.00 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61.

In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00.

