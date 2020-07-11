RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.