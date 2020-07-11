Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.