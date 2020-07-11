Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Revlon in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

REV stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 64.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revlon by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Revlon by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.