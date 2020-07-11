Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IMMUTEP LTD/S and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMMUTEP LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

IMMUTEP LTD/S currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 302.82%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IMMUTEP LTD/S.

Risk and Volatility

IMMUTEP LTD/S has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMMUTEP LTD/S and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMMUTEP LTD/S $5.36 million 7.64 -$13.12 million N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 953.68 -$32.94 million ($1.50) -2.29

IMMUTEP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of IMMUTEP LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMMUTEP LTD/S and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMMUTEP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.27% -40.82%

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats IMMUTEP LTD/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells. The company's lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti) with KEYTRUDA therapy, an antigen presenting cell activator, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer, as well as in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for use in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial, which is used for the treatment of cancer; and IMP761, an agonist of LAG-3 for treating autoimmune diseases. The company has operations in Europe, Australia, and the United States. Immutep Limited has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., to evaluate the combination of efti with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid malignancies; and partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and EOC Pharma for the development of LAG-3 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. It is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

