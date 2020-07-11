Reviewing Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Otelco (OTCMKTS:OTEL)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rostelecom OJSC alerts:

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A Otelco 12.38% 43.37% 6.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Otelco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.09 billion 0.61 $225.05 million N/A N/A Otelco $62.77 million 0.65 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Rostelecom OJSC has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rostelecom OJSC and Otelco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 1 0 0 0 1.00 Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Otelco beats Rostelecom OJSC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Rostelecom OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.