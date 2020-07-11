Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung expects that the company will earn $7.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.034 dividend. This is an increase from CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation.

