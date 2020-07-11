Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 33.98, a current ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,729. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck acquired 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,827.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,144 shares of company stock worth $880,467 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

