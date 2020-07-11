Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,850 ($84.30) to GBX 7,000 ($86.14) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.
RB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($70.15) to GBX 8,400 ($103.37) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($100.91) price target (up from GBX 7,200 ($88.60)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.61) to GBX 6,600 ($81.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,191.05 ($88.49).
LON RB opened at GBX 7,614 ($93.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,150.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,464.96.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
