Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,850 ($84.30) to GBX 7,000 ($86.14) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($70.15) to GBX 8,400 ($103.37) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($100.91) price target (up from GBX 7,200 ($88.60)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.61) to GBX 6,600 ($81.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,191.05 ($88.49).

LON RB opened at GBX 7,614 ($93.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,150.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,464.96.

In other news, insider Nicandro Durante purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

