Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $193,287. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $19,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rambus by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 589,216 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $7,554,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

