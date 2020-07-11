Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Critical Analysis

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qorvo and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 6 17 0 2.74 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $113.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 62.79%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Qorvo.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 10.32% 15.74% 10.92% EMCORE -35.04% -26.92% -18.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.24 billion 3.96 $334.33 million $5.71 19.62 EMCORE $87.26 million 1.01 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.24

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qorvo beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

