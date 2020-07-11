Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of OC opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $338,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.