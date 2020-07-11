Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IBP. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

