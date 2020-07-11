Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Copper Mountain Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$49.56 million during the quarter.

