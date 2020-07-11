Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ally Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 687,468 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 661.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after buying an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

