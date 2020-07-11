Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 82.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 63.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

