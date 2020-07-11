Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 546,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

