Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.