PWR (ASX:PWH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$3.56 ($2.44) and last traded at A$3.60 ($2.47), approximately 37,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.70 ($2.53).

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.60 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83.

About PWR (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

