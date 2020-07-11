Pure Global Cannabis (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Trading Down 59.3%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)’s stock price dropped 59.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 549,759 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 102,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Pure Global Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)

Pure Global Cannabis Inc operates as a life sciences cannabis company in Canada. The company, through its subsidiary, PureSinse Inc, produces and sells cannabis products for the medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, health and beauty, natural health, food and beverage, and recreational legal markets. Pure Global Cannabis Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

