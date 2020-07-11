Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Trading Up 2.6%

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$27.12 ($18.58) and last traded at A$26.98 ($18.48), approximately 285,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$26.30 ($18.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$24.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Pro Medicus Company Profile (ASX:PME)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.