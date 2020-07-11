Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $21.81, 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.