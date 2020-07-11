PPK Group (ASX:PPK) Shares Down 3.6%

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$3.42 ($2.34) and last traded at A$3.48 ($2.38), approximately 105,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.61 ($2.47).

The firm has a market cap of $297.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.48.

In other news, insider Glenn Molloy acquired 72,656 shares of PPK Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$141,315.92 ($96,791.73). Also, insider Robin Levison 20,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th.

PPK Group Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, hiring, service, and support of underground coal mining equipment in Australia. The company offers pneumatic and hydraulic roof bolters, rib drills, remote drilling rigs, grout mixers, pumps, water separators under the Rambor and King Cobra names; and CoalTram and other underground diesel vehicles, alternators, electrical equipment, and mining consumables.

