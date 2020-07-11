POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. VTB Capital raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. POLYMETAL INTL/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

POLYMETAL INTL/S stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

