Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of PIF opened at C$14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$17.45.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Infrastructure will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

