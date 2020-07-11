Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.0290

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $4.69 million and $437,741.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.01969828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00186635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 542% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 161,551,553 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.