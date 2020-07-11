Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ICE opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

