Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.06.

NYSE PING opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,529,337 shares of company stock valued at $38,239,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 45.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

