Pillar (PLR) Hits Market Cap of $6.07 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $24,866.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

PLR is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

