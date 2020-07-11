PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Declares $0.00 — Dividend

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0002 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

PBR.A opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

