Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

