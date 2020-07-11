Peel Hunt Trims Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Target Price to GBX 1,035

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,035 ($12.74) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistry Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,381 ($16.99) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.35) to GBX 694 ($8.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.09) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistry Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,035.90 ($12.75).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 720 ($8.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($18.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 763.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 973.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

