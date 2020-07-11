Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tharisa from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

LON THS opened at GBX 66 ($0.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.97 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.02.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

