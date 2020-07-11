Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

TOWN opened at GBX 100 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.35. Town Centre Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 90.50 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.94 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

