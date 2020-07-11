Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on SolGold from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of LON SOLG opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.18. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.39).

In other SolGold news, insider Jason Ward purchased 116,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £25,581.38 ($31,480.90).

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

