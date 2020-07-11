Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Trading Up 0.6%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:MDP) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.50, 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.