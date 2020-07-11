Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) versus Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:CM) Critical Survey

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 14.81% 12.95% 0.69% Peapack-Gladstone Financial 15.64% 7.52% 0.72%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $21.64 billion 1.39 $3.83 billion $8.97 7.51 Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 1.29 $47.43 million $2.44 6.58

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Peapack-Gladstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 11 2 0 2.15 Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $96.57, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.59%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

