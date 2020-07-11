PayPie Reaches Market Cap of $758,927.90 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a market cap of $758,927.90 and $50.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.01969828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00186635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 542% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

