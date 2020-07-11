Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 2,196,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 734,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 423,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 853.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 397,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

