Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $264.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

