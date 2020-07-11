Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 92 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.53.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

