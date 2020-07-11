Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 785 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Clorox by 242.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upped their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.85.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $229.76 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $230.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

