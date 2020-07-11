Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 522.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,936,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 63,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $345,000.

Shares of LQD opened at $136.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

